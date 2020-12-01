Gambia Qualify for Afcon U-20 After Being Wafu Champions

The Gambia U-20 were on Sunday crowned champions of the WAFU U-20 Zone A tournament after defeating host nation Senegal 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in the regulation in a game played at the Lat Dior Stadium in Thies.

The triumph earned The Gambia U-20 team a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations U-20 tournament in Mauritania.

Habibou Mendy and Kajally Drammeh scored Gambia's goals in the 4th and 12th minutes, while John Loppy and Libasse Gueye equalised for the young Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Meanwhile, The Gambia's Coach Mattar Mboge was awarded the Best Coach of the tournament award.

As champions, The Gambia earns qualification to the Africa U20 tournament in Mauritania 2021 and would be joined by other winners in the region.

Present at the final was GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo, Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y Badjie and Executive Director National Sports Council Marcel Mendy.

Mr. Bajo congratulated the Young Scorpions for their deserved win and expressed GFF's and government's unreserved support to the Young Scorpions.

He thanked Coach Mattar Mboge, his technical staff and players for a job well done.

He encouraged them to work harder for the bigger tournament in 2021.

