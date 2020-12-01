Gambia Qualify for Afcon U-20 After Being Wafu Champions

1 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

The Gambia U-20 were on Sunday crowned champions of the WAFU U-20 Zone A tournament after defeating host nation Senegal 4-3 on post-match penalty shootout following a 2-2 draw in the regulation in a game played at the Lat Dior Stadium in Thies.

The triumph earned The Gambia U-20 team a place in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations U-20 tournament in Mauritania.

Habibou Mendy and Kajally Drammeh scored Gambia's goals in the 4th and 12th minutes, while John Loppy and Libasse Gueye equalised for the young Teranga Lions of Senegal.

Meanwhile, The Gambia's Coach Mattar Mboge was awarded the Best Coach of the tournament award.

As champions, The Gambia earns qualification to the Africa U20 tournament in Mauritania 2021 and would be joined by other winners in the region.

Present at the final was GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo, Minister of Youth and Sports Bakary Y Badjie and Executive Director National Sports Council Marcel Mendy.

Mr. Bajo congratulated the Young Scorpions for their deserved win and expressed GFF's and government's unreserved support to the Young Scorpions.

He thanked Coach Mattar Mboge, his technical staff and players for a job well done.

He encouraged them to work harder for the bigger tournament in 2021.

Sol Marreh finally set to return to Belgium

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe
Nigeria Plunged Into Darkness As National Power Grid Collapses
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.