West Africa: Dr. Tangara Receives Ecowas Commission President

1 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul - 30 November 2020: The Hon. Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Monday morning received the President of Ecowas Commission, His Excellency Jean - Claude Kassi Brou, in his office in Banjul.

In welcoming the Ecowas President, Minister Tangara commended the regional bloc for the invaluable support and service the organisation rendered to The Gambia during the difficult time of the country's history.

Discussions between the two leaders centred on gains registered in the much-talked about Security Sector Reform, the drafted Constitution and the impact Covid -19 had on the Gambian economy.

Both sides renewed their readiness to work concertedly in the consolidation of peace, stability and lasting democracy in The Gambia.

Issued by the Communication Unit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad

