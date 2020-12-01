Gambia: Sol Marreh Finally Set to Return to Belgium

1 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.s. Camara

Scorpions' midfielder, Sulayman Marreh is set to return to Belgian side Gent after 18 days of quarantine in Libreville. Marreh was reported to have tested positive for covid-19 ahead of The Gambia double-header encounter against Gabon in their Match Day three and four of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers earlier this month.

The 24-year-old was therefore quarantined in Libreville, missing both the first leg of their Afcon group D encounter played on 12th November 2020.

The Gent midfielder was quarantined in Gabon in accordance with FIFA and CAF health protocols against covid1-9.

FIFA and CAF rules say that any player(s) who tests positive for the virus are not allowed to participate in matches.

The player(s) are also required to test negative before being allowed to leave the country where their status was declared positive.

The Abuko-born player who is set to return and join his team in Belgium maybe selected in their upcoming Europa game against Liberec on Thursday 3rd December 2020.

