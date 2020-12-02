Congo-Kinshasa: I Will Retire When Music Stops Loving Me - Kofi Olomide

Dar es Salaam — Veteran Congolese musician Kofi Olomide has opened up on the question on when he plans to retire from music saying as long he still has the energy he doesn't see why he should take a bow.

"Music is what I live for and as long as music loves me and I love music I do not see why I should retire," the 64-year old rumba maestro said.

He added that the secret to his longevity is all about keeping his body in the right shape, eating well and doing the right things that suits a man of his age

Kofi who is currently in Tanzania on a music project with Diamond Platnumz, an effort that has seen the duo release a new single titled 'Waah' on Wednesday, November 25.

The singer was also on set working on a personal project that will see his upcoming single short in Dar es Salaam.

Kofi started singing in the 1970s, upon his return to the Congo in the 1970s he joined Papa Wemba's band, Viva la Musica, initially as a composer and songwriter, and later as a lead vocalist.

In 1986, he formed his own band Quartier Latin International, which celebrated since then, he has performed and recorded both with the group and by himself.

Over the years, he built up a faithful fan base internationally, particularly in Africa and Europe. Koffi popularized the slower style of Soukous, which he dubbed Tcha Tcho.

His music can be quite controversial, taking on current events and topics considered taboo in some conservative societies. He also participated in the salsa music project Africando. For his effort, Effrakata, released in 2001, Koffi received four awards on a single night at the annual Kora Awards in South Africa for 2002 and 2003, including the award for Best African Artist, which he won in 1998.