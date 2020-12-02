Kenya: 'Cheche' Eager to Deliver Title at Mathare United

"They came through for me at my time of need. I have to give back," vowed newly signed Mathare United defender David "Cheche" Ochieng' on Tuesday.

Ochieng', 29, was one of the key acquisitions by the Slum Boys in the recently concluded transfer window that saw the 2008 champions rope in nine new players.

"I think joining Mathare United is one of the highest moments in my career. Many good players have passed through this club and being part of a team with such great history is a big honour.

"It's been a tough year and Mathare United came to me at the right time in my career. I'm looking forward to a great season with this amazing group of players," said Ochieng' on the sidelines of a partnership launch between gaming firm Triple5Bet and Mathare United on Tuesday in Nairobi.

The deal, which will run for one year with the possibility for a long-term extension, is worth Sh20 million per season.

Cheche believes that with financial stability and a quality side, Mathare can now dine with the big boys in the league, which kicked off last weekend.

"It's important to have financial stability when you want to challenge for the title because your players will always be motivated and you can strengthen the team with new signings when need be.

"We have a quality side that is capable of challenging the league and that should be the goal for everybody this season," said Ochieng', who won the league with Tusker in 2012.

Triple5Bet General Manager Paolo Abenavoli said they are committed to building a long term partnership with Mathare United.

"We are proud to be sponsors of Mathare United because of the impact they have had on the Mathare community and Kenyan football at large.

"We have started with one year but we are keen on growing this partnership to a five-year engagement. We want Mathare United to return to the top," said Abenavoli.

Mathare United chairman Bob Munro lauded their new partners for salvaging the club from tough financial challenges occasioned by Covid-19 pandemic.

"It's been a tough year for Kenyan football which has seen players struggle to stay afloat. Our players have remained resilient throughout the pandemic and I think this sponsorship is a big reward to them for not giving up.

"Triple5Bet sponsoring Mathare United is one of the few good news for Kenyan football this year. This is not a triumph for Mathare United alone but Kenyan football as a whole," asserted Munro.

Mathare United begin their 2020-21 season against Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday in Nakuru, pending confirmation from league organisers Football Kenya Federation.