Kenya: Olunga Scores Again, Closes in on Golden Boot, Cash Prize

Michael 'Engineer' Olunga scored once and set up another as Kashiwa Reysol condemned relegation-bound Vegalta Sendai to a 2-0 loss in an entertaining rescheduled Japanese Top League match held at Yurtec Stadium Sendai on Tuesday.

With the goal, Olunga continues to lead the scoring charts with 26 goals and is on course to not only clinch the Golden Boot, but also pocket Sh529,000 cash prize for the winner of the accolade.

After grabbing a hat-trick in the first leg in which Kashiwa won 5-1 at home, much was expected from the 26-year-old Kenyan international.

The centre-forward did not disappoint. He set up Brazilian Cristiano for the opening goal in the 21st minute and then got onto the score sheet in the 59th minute. Olunga is one goal shy of his 2019 season tally when he inspired Kashiwa to the second-tier league title and promotion.

Coach Nelson Baptista's men had not defeated Vegalta in Sendai on previous five attempts. On Tuesday, they also had Kim Seung-Gyu to thank for the victory as the South Korean goalkeeper made a couple of good saves.

With his latest goal, Olunga has restored the nine-goal gap between him and his closest rival in the top scorer's race, Brazilian Everaldo of Kashima Antlers. Everaldo had cut the gap to eight in Kashima's 4-0 demolition of Urawa Red Diamonds on November 29.

As a result of picking maximum points from Vegalta, Kashiwa now climbs to eighth on the log with 47 points from 29 matches. Yokohama F. Marinos and Urawa became casualties of Kashiwa's rise.

The two drop one spot each to ninth and 10th respectively. Marinos have 47 points from 33 matches, but Kashiwa is on top of them because of a superior goal difference. Urawa is on 45 points from 31 matches in the 18-team league.

Next up for Kashiwa is an away fixture against third-ranked Nagoya Grampus on December 5. Nelsinho's men will also face 11th-placed Oita Trinita (December 9), fifth-ranked Cerezo Osaka (December 12), seventh-placed Sanfrecce Hiroshima (December 16), before wrapping up their league season against champions Kawasaki Frontale (December 19).

Kashiwa will complete their season against FC Tokyo in Levain Cup final slated for January 4, 2021.