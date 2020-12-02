Tanzania: Dodoma Puts Up Strategies to Fight New HIV Infections

2 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

AS Dodoma Region joined the rest of the country to mark the Word Aids Day, Dodoma Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Kessy Maduka said his region remains committed to putting up proper strategies that will see infection rate going down.

Speaking at the event held at the famous Nyerere Square grounds, Mr Maduka called for joint efforts to reduce new infections in the region.

"Dodoma is one of the regions with the highest number of youth in the country, we need to ensure that we join hands to protect them because this is the regional workforce," he noted.

He said that regional authorities were putting every measure in place in the fight against the disease.

"We have a responsibility as Dodoma Region to protect our people as well as ensuring that we don't discriminate those who have already come out strongly to declare publicly that they have already contracted HIV/ AIDS," he said.

Each year on 1st December, the world commemorates World AIDS Day.

People around the world unite to show support for people living with HIV and to remember those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses.

Each World AIDS Day focuses on a specific theme, and this year's theme is 'Global solidarity, shared responsibility'.

This year's theme joins a growing list of challenges that World AIDS Day has alerted people globally. Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever international day for global health.

Every year, United Nations agencies, governments and civil society join together to campaign around specific themes related to HIV.

Statistics show that youth aged between 15 and 24 contribute to new infections by 40 per cent, thus categorising this group in danger of getting new HIV infections in the country.

Speaking at the event, Dodoma City Council Head of Community Development, Ms Sharifa Nabalang'anya cautioned the youth to take all possible precautionary measures so that they cannot contract the disease.

