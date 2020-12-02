Tanzania: Tse-Tse Flies Traps Attract Many in Nimr Exhibition

BICONICAL traps for tsetse flies were among items displayed at an exhibition held to mark National Institute for Medical Research (NIMR) 40th anniversary in Mwanza region recently.

The traps for the vectors of trypanosomiasis were from NIMR Tabora centre. Dr Calvin Sindato from Tabora centre told the 'Daily News' that the centre came up with the traps to curb the flies that transmit sleeping sickness as they were seen to pose health threat in the region.

According to WHO sleeping sickness is caused by parasites transmitted by infected tsetse flies and is endemic in 36 sub-Saharan African countries including Tanzania. They are considered to represent a threat to public health and economy in sub‐Saharan Africa. Dr Sindato said tse-tse flies were abundant in Tabora Region most probably because of huge forests in the region.

He said not only human beings but also animals are affected by tse-tse flies. While human beings experience sleeping sickness, animals face what is called 'African trypanosomiasis,' He said they use the traps to catch tse-tse flies for research to identify how possible sleeping sickness can be prevented.

Already drugs for the treatments have been put in place, and NIMR was focused on prevention measures to intensify the fight against tsetse flies, said Dr Sindato. He said that any time NIMR would come up with the solution, adding that, more research were underway at the centre to identify more effects caused by the insects.

Not only Biconical but NIMR also came up with 'Tsetse Traps' in efforts to curb the spread of the insects in the area. For the Mwanza centre, NIMR has been also running various researches, including an on-going mosquito study on drug resistance, in a bid to intensify the war against malaria.

The centre's Director, Dr Safari Kinung'hi said that the research is for only spray-related mosquito killers.

"When one sprays the drug, not all mosquitoes are killed. Hence, it is possible for surviving ones to develop drug resistance and continue spreading malaria. The institute is here to fight all human diseases so that the nation can have healthy human resources," he said.

Apart from the on-going mosquito's drug resistance survey, the centre has already stepped far ahead in detecting and providing solutions to various diseases in the Lake Zone through research works. The diseases include among others, worms, schistosomiasis, tuberculosis, HIV, diabetes and blood pressure.

The conducted findings on HIV contributed to public education provision so that members of the community could well understand how the virus spread, how to prevent as well as how to treat, especially through proper use of ARVs.

Again, he added, NIMR also contributed in setting prevention measures for opportunistic diseases to HIV/AIDS patients, which (opportunistic diseases) usually cause additional health deterioration.

For worms, schistosomiasis diseases, NIMR has succeeded to detect the easy, quick and low-cost testing methods, including the use of urine dipsticks, which (methods) provide instant testing results, hence, in time treatments to patients.

According to the centre's Director, for Diabetes and blood pressure the Institute has conducted lots of research to improve treatments, especially for those living with HIV/AIDS.

In order to have more professional and scientific findings, NIMR supports skills and knowledge sharpening training, the situation that leads to an increase of experts, from two researchers in 1979 to 50 as of now, as well as from one to over 20 Laboratory Technicians.

"Again, the more the Institute expands its research works, the more it becomes a source of youth employment. In a-five-year period from 2016, NIMR created over 1,000 new short and long-term employment in its various research projects," said the Director.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NIMR's Director of Research Coordination and Enhancement, Dr Paul Kazyoba commented that apart from providing solutions to human diseases, the Institution is also responsible to communicate with members of the public on what have been detected during research works, as well as directing the right way to go, so as to avoid the existing diseases in their areas.

Again, he added, the Institute is also looking how possible it can be fighting endemics, instead of reacting after the outbreaks. "Coronavirus gave us a lesson. We fought it, though it was in an emergency state. We now need sustainable measures to fight the related outbreak, if any. The fight should not necessarily involve treatments but also preventions," said the Director.

Gracing the event, Sengerema District Commissioner (DC), Mr Emmanuel Kipole said the Institute to intensify research on traditional herbs, recalling the way it reacted during Covid-19, using NIMRCAF and other related herbs to rescue lives of Tanzanians.