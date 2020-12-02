Tanzania: Beijing Committed to Work With Dar

2 December 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

CHINA has vowed to work closely with the Tanzanian government to enable the East African nation achieve its economic development objectives.

The pledge is contained in a letter of congratulations sent by the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba Kabudi presented to him by the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Wang Ke yesterday in Dar es Salaam.

The envoy said that China has confidence and faith in the Tanzanian government, especially immediately after the October General Election, which was held in a very peaceful manner and that it is committed to strengthening strategic relations to bring development to the Tanzanian people.

For his part, Prof Kabudi said his talks with Ambassador Wang Ke were focused more on various issues including the best ways to implement President John Magufuli's speech during the opening of the 12th Parliament.

According to the Chinese embassy in Tanzania, bilateral trade volume between the two countries reached 3.976 billion U.S. dollars in 2018, registering a year-on-year growth of 15 per cent, with China being the largest trading partner of Tanzania for three consecutive years.

Up to now, China's total investment in Tanzania has exceeded 7 billion dollars, which made China the largest foreign investor in the East African nation.

Currently, more than 200 Chinese companies are making investments and operating in Tanzania where China is the largest project contractor in the country with investments ranging from infrastructure, mining, and agriculture to manufacturing, hotels, real estate to banks.

This year is critical to the bilateral relationship between Tanzania and China as the two countries celebrate 55 years since the signing of the Friendship Treaty in 1965.

This treaty formed the core values of friendly cooperation and solidarity.

In another development, Prof Kabudi yesterday met with Swedish ambassador to Tanzania, Anders Sjoberg, and later Finland ambassador to Tanzania, Riitta Swan.

The talks with the two envoys were on how to bolster relations on social and economic issues.

Read the original article on Daily News.

