Kenya: FKF Gives Gor Mahia Sh3 Million for CAF Tie Preparations

Record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia have received a major financial boost ahead of Saturday's Caf Champions League preliminary return leg match against APR of Rwanda.

This after Football Kenya Federation (FKF) gave the club Sh3 million to cater for their preparations for the continental contest. Gor, who went down 2-1 in the first leg played on November 28 at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali, will be aiming to overturn the deficit and qualify for the next round.

Embattled Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola revealed that the money has already hit the club's accounts and thanked federation for the kind gesture.

"FKF has given us Sh3 million to help us clear players' debts and to enhance our preparations for the APR game. This is a boost for us and it will motivate our players to get the much needed win at home," said Ochola.

The official, who fell out club chairman Ambrose Rachier over the FKF-StarTimes broadcast deal, also said a huge chunk of the money will go in settling players arrears.

FKF President Nick Mwendwa and CEO Barry Otieno didn't receive this reporter's call neither did they reply to text messages over the amount. However, a source at the federation, who sought anonymity, confirmed that K'Ogalo has been handed the money to facilitate its preparations for the APR game.

Last Friday, FKF gave a kitless K'Ogalo Harambee Stars tracksuits as they travelled to Rwanda.

Umbro, who were to be Gor Mahia's kit sponsor this season, pulled out after the club entered into a sponsorship deal with gaming firm Betsafe.

Ochola also asserted that the club will participate in the 2020-21 Football Kenya Premier League (FKPL) and is part and parcel of the StarTimes broadcast deal. Rachier has however opposed the deal saying it infringes on the club's private broadcast rights.

Last week, Rachier suspended Ochola after he signed the StarTimes broadcast deal, claiming he did it without the approval of the club's Executive Committee members.

"Rachier is a lone ranger and some of the EC members accompanied me for a meeting with FKF on Monday as an indication that I signed the deal in good faith. We are participating in the league and we will look for a way of sourcing for revenue for the matches which wouldn't be broadcasted by StarTimes. We have moved and are working together with the federation," he added.

Gor were scheduled to open their league campaign against Zoo Kericho at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Wednesday but the match was postponed.

In a letter to the club, FKF blamed Zoo, who have also not signed the StarTimes deal, for the postponement of the match.