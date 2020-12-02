Kenya: Slum Residents Hit By Severe Water Shortage

USAID/Kenya Integrated Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (KIWASH) Project/Flickr
(file photo).
1 December 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sammy Kimatu

Residents of three slums in Nairobi County's Embakasi South and Starehe sub-counties have suffered a severe water shortage for about three weeks now.

The slums are Mukuru-Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South, Mukuru-Maasai and Mukuru-Kayaba in Starehe.

The business of selling water thrives under such circumstances, and in several parts of the city, as residents go without tapped water.

Water shortages are one of Nairobi's perennial problems, which cost it revenue as cartels manipulate prevailing circumstances for their own benefit.

In some parts of Nairobi, the situation has been worsened by construction of the expressway along Mombasa Road.

As part of efforts to stop unscrupulous business people, the Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (NCWSC) on Friday cracked down on illegal water points in Imara Daima estate.

Vendors interviewed by the Nation on Friday regretted that corruption thrives as residents go without the essential commodity.

"Cartels in the water business have seen the county lose millions in revenue, which ends up in the pockets of a few individuals. Prices are also raised haphazardly yet no one is arrested for the crimes," a source who sought anonymity told the Nation.

The residents asked the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Authority (EACC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to thoroughly investigate the matter and punish those found guilty of wrongdoing.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.