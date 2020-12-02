Kenya Records 551 More Covid-19 Cases

Confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya have risen to 84,169 after 551 more people tested positive in the last 24 hours. The latest cases are from a sample size of 4,675.

In a press statement on Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 226 patients have recovered from the virus during the same period.

Of this number, 206 are from home-based care while six have been discharged from various hospitals across the country.

The CS also announced that fatalities from the virus have risen to 1,474 following the death of five patients in the last 24 hours.

From the latest cases, 525 are Kenyans while 26 are foreigners.