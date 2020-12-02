Rwandan Referee to Officiate at 2020 CHAN Finals

1 December 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Eddie Nsabimana

Rwanda international referee Jean-Claude Ishimwe is among 47 officials set to officiate at the forthcoming 2020 African Nations Championships (CHAN) set to take place in Cameroon.

The biennial tournament, which is reserved for African footballers plying their trade in their respective domestic leagues, was initially due April 4-25 this year but was rescheduled to January 16-February 7, 2021, following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which halted sporting activities across the world.

Ishimwe, 30, is the only Rwandan official who was picked by the African football governing body (CAF) for the CHAN finals. He will serve as a centre referee.

The unveiled list of referees includes four women, including centre referee Lydie Tafesse of Ethiopia and three assistant referees.

The officials are scheduled to attend a five-day training course ahead of the tournament kick-off in Cameroon.

Ishimwe started his refereeing career in 2009 and is regarded as one of the best referees Rwanda has ever produced.

He has been officiating international matches since 2015.

Rwanda is among the 16 teams that will play the sixth edition of CHAN in Cameroon, where it will be up against Group C opponents Tunisia, Uganda and Togo.

