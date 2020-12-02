Sudan: Beja Nazirs Hold Vigil in Khartoum

Khartoum — Yesterday, the High Council of Beja Nazirs* and Independent Chieftains organised a vigil in front of the Council of Ministers in Khartoum in protest against the eastern Sudan track protocol in the Juba Peace Agreement.

The protesters handed a memorandum to the Council of Ministers in which they declared their categorical rejection of the eastern Sudan track deal in the Juba Peace Agreement, including the consultative conference on eastern Sudan that was stipulated in the agreement.

They also declared their rejection of the participation of those who signed the peace agreement in all levels executive, legislative, and sovereign government, stressing their adherence to the outcomes, decisions, and recommendations of the Conference of Sinkat in Red Sea state.

In that conference, the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains demanded the right to self-determination for the region.

The protesters also demanded the arrest of the perpetrators of the violent events in Port Sudan and Suakin.

The memorandum states that the eastern path in the Juba negotiations led to an increase in tribal conflict and caused a rift in society.

In October, the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains already warned that the eastern Sudan track accord has ignited violence and discord and caused rifts in the social fabric of eastern Sudan.

Nazirs' nationwide rejection of regional peace tracks

Early last month, Sudanese Nazirs also expressed their categorical rejection of the accords on the eastern, northern, and central Sudan tracks included in the Juba Peace Agreement in a joint statement.

The head of the Hadendawa clan and chairman of the High Council of Beja Nazirs and Independent Chieftains, Sayed Tirik, later renewed his rejection of the eastern track in the Juba Agreement, describing it as 'unfortunate'.

The eastern Sudan track was finalised in February during the peace negotiations between Khartoum and the Sudan Revolutionary Front rebel alliance in Juba.

* A nazir is a state-appointed administrative chief of a tribe or clan, according to the Native Administration system in Sudan

