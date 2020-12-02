Nigeria: Covid-19 - NCDC Reports 281 New Infections in Nigeria

2 December 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Emmanuel Okogba

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 281 new infections of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

The NCDC made this known via its verified Website on Tuesday.

The agency said that the infections brought the total number of cases in Nigeria to 67,838.

Of the new infections, data obtained from the agency's website showed that Lagos State recorded the highest number of infections with 123, while the Federal Capital Territory, Kaduna and Imo reported 64, 38 and 15 infections respectively.

Rivers had 11; Plateau eight; Ogun five; Bayelsa and Kwara had four each; Bauchi and Edo had three each; Kano two and Osun, one.

Nigeria has so far tested 779,708 people since the first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced on Feb. 27, 2020.

The agency said 148 patients have recovered from COVID-19 and have been discharged from different isolation centers in the country.

"Our discharges include 61 community recoveries in Lagos State managed in line with guidelines," the centre said.

The NCDC stated that there were three COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours in Nigeria.

The health agency said that a multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC) was activated at Level Three to coordinate the national response activities. (NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

