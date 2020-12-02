South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms 2 295 More Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today, the cumulative total of COVID-19 cases is 792 299 with 2 295 new cases identified since the last report.

Province

Total cases for 01 December 2020

Percentage total

Eastern Cape

128889

16,3

Free State

59058

7,5

Gauteng

235193

29,7

KwaZulu-Natal

128152

16,2

Limpopo

18624

2,4

Mpumalanga

31434

4,0

North West

34871

4,4

Northern Cape

23213

2,9

Western Cape

132865

16,8

Unknown

0,0

Total

792299

100,0

Total Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report 109 new COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 36, Free State 12, Gauteng 5, Kwa-Zulu Natal 12, North West 17 and Western Cape 27. This brings the total to 21 644 deaths.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients.

Province

Total Deaths

Total Recoveries

Eastern Cape

4674

114 808

Free State

1931

51 196

Gauteng

5014

229 041

KwaZulu-Natal

3355

118 312

Limpopo

506

17 786

Mpumalanga

614

30 474

North West

566

33 315

Northern Cape

313

20 684

Western Cape

4671

116 915

Total

21 644

732 531