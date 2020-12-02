Liberia: New Book On Events of Liberia'a 1979 "Rice Riot" and 1980 Coup Released

1 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
book review

New York — A new book which details national events just prior to 1979 infamous "Rice Riot", the violent and bloody the overthrow of the William R. Tolbert Administration and U.S. engagement with the then military junta in Liberia has been published.

Written by journalist and writer Emmanuel D. Abalo, the publication

_CHAOS - Aftermath of the 1980 Coup d'Etat in Liberia and U.S.

Engagement With the Military Junta_ offers some never before disclosed

now declassified sensitive information about the events.The gripping

177-page narrative features credible documentation and eye witness

reports of major players in the events

A press statement quoting the author says the book shares historical and factual information which he hopes will guide the national discourse about poor national governance, the use of violence and attending consequences, promotion of conflict management and pursuance of an equitable society for all Liberians.

Mr. Abalo, who holds a Master of Science from Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) in the U.S., says he hopes that academic and research individuals and institutions in and out of Liberia will utilize the book.

He is urging academic institutions, especially in Liberia to avail the book to students as part of their curriculum.

"We have a duty to factually educate and inform our people about their history. My emphasis is the promotion of academic excellence and knowledge of the events that continue to shape our ideals and our evolution as a nation and people. We must learn from our national shortcomings and evolve as better custodians and leaders of our society and country," he noted.

Liberia has sustained violent and bloody national "convulsions" since its birth in the mid 1800s. More recently the West African country sustained bloody back-to-back wars in the 1990s in which an estimated 250,000 people died and the dislocation of nearly 1 million others in the country and West African sub-region.

The author Mr. Abalo joins the enviable and esteemed list of national and international academicians and writers who are cataloguing the historical events which are shaping Liberia and its people. The book _CHAOS: Aftermath of the 1980 Coup d'Etat in Liberia and U.S. Engagement With the Military Junta_ is available in print and electronic format on Amazon.

