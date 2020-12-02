Congo-Kinshasa: MSF Forced to Pull Out of Eastern DRC Territory Following Violent Attacks

1 December 2020
Medecins Sans Frontieres (Geneva)
press release

Bukavu, DRC/Amsterdam - Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has made the difficult decision to end most of our support to healthcare provision in Kimbi and Baraka in Fizi territory, South Kivu province, in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The decision comes after the withdrawal of the majority of MSF staff from Fizi territory in July, following several violent incidents against our teams in 2020.

"It is with great sadness that we have come to the difficult decision to end so much of our support," said Ellen van der Velden, MSF operational manager. "It is not something we come to lightly. But after several security incidents directed at our staff in Fizi territory, the predictability of further incidents and potential further serious harm to our staff has reached a threshold that we are no longer able to accept."

The ever-increasing activity from criminal and armed groups across eastern DRC has led to ongoing violence and attacks against civilians on a shocking scale, including targeted killings and horrific acts of violence, including sexual violence. This has had a devastating impact on people and their communities, disrupting livelihoods and displacing millions of people. Additionally, there have been numerous attacks against national and international organisations, including in Fizi territory.

It is the people of DRC who are most impacted. We call upon all parties to protect civilians and respect humanitarian access. Ellen van der Velden, MSF operational manager

"Despite our best efforts to ensure the safety of our staff and patients, we cannot accept these criminal acts against us," continued van der Velden. "We have to adapt the medical assistance we are able to provide in this highly violent and insecure context. It is the people of DRC who are most impacted. We call upon all parties to protect civilians and respect humanitarian access."

In Kimbi, where MSF has been providing support to healthcare services for nine years, we will hand over all activities to the Ministry of Health. In Baraka, where we have been present for 17 years, most activities will be handed over to the Ministry of Health. MSF will keep a small number of services to ensure ongoing treatment for HIV and tuberculosis patients currently under care for the next six months, including support to laboratory services, as well as support to health workers providing care in communities with no access to Ministry of Health clinics.

MSF remains committed to the people of DRC, South Kivu and Fizi territory. In Kimbi and Baraka, we will continue to provide support to Ministry of Health staff and donate medicines into the first quarter of 2021. Meanwhile, a team of key staff will remain present in Bukavu to explore new models of care to support people in need of medical and humanitarian assistance in South Kivu.

Additionally, MSF will continue our support in other parts of South Kivu, such as our regular project in Kalehe, and monitoring and responding to emergencies.

Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) teams continue to work in 21 of DRC's 26 provinces - including in South Kivu and Maniema- providing a wide range of services including general and specialist healthcare, nutrition, vaccinations, surgery, paediatric care, support for victims of sexual violence, as well as treatment and prevention activities for HIV/AIDS, tuberculosis (TB), measles, cholera and Ebola. MSF continues to monitor and remains responsive to medical humanitarian needs in South Kivu.

Read the original article on MSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Medecins Sans Frontieres. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MSF

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.