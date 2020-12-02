South Africa: Quiet Revolution At Safa

- SAFA has achieved the financial turnaround, moving the Association in the positive and healthy financial position.

- Strengthened its governance by appointing the Integrity Officer, a former acting Judge and established an Ethics Committee which has experienced and high profile legal professionals.

- Ensured football at grassroots thrived by providing consistent financial support at Regional and LFA level.

- Delivering opportunities at professional level - we have more than 32 women players and over 65 male players plying their trade overseas, making good fortune out of football and transforming their lives and those of their families.

- Ensuring the promotion to the professional ranks of rural based teams like Bizana Pondo Chiefs and a team with rich history like Pretoria Callies.

- Further opportunity for two of our u17 players to go and train in Spain, from the u17 women's team Jessica Wade and u17 boys player of the tournament, Mduduzi Tshabalala. We wish these future stars all the best.

National Teams performance:

- U17 Women are one match away from qualification for the FIFA World Cup

- U20 women are three matches away from qualification for the FIFA World Cup

- Amajimbos qualified for AFCON where top three teams qualify for the FIFA World Cup

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

- U20 boys starting the COSAFA Cup tournament in Port Elizabeth and we wish them all the best

- U23s are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. This team has some of the most talented players, most of who are regulars with top sides and we are confident they will leave a lasting impression in Japan.

- Banyana Banyana will start qualification for AFCON next year where the top five teams on the African continent will qualify for the FIFA World Cup in Australia/New Zealand

- Bafana Bafana are second in group C, same number of points as leaders Ghana and are finely poised to qualify for Cameroon 2022

- They will also start the FIFA 2022 World Cup qualification in Qatar where they are pitted against Ghana, Zimbabwe and Ethiopia in group G

- All of our national teams performed very well and South Africa completely dominated COSAFA competitions.

- We wish our teams all the best in their next challenges in the coming year.