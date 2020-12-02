Gambia: GCCI CEO Hails Entrepreneur Magazine

The chief executive officer of Gambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), Alieu Secka, has underscored the tremendous efforts made by the Entrepreneur Magazine team for ensuring that most of the private sector companies that contributed towards the fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic are featured in the magazine.

"I think the initiators of this magazine, Mr. Abdoulie Nyockeh and his team are worthy of commendation for this wonderful initiatives."

Mr. Secka made this remark as the team presented copies of the Entrepreneur Magazine to him at his office on Thursday.

The magazine focuses mainly on the private sector contribution - how companies and businesses fulfilled their Corporate Social Responsibility by answering the national call for all hands to be on deck in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The Magazine also aims to raise more awareness on Covid-19.

This first edition is exclusively dedicated to the campaign to contain corona in The Gambia.

"I believe journalists need to be innovative and creative in their reporting."

Mr. Secka further hailed the management of the Entrepreneur Magazine for the efforts in documenting the contributions of the private sector during covid-19.

He also commended some of the companies for supporting the Entrepreneur Magazine, which he said is a very good venture.

"I hope the private sectors will continue to patronise and support the Entrepreneur Magazine in its future publications."

He added an Entrepreneur Magazine of this nature deserves support as colour printing is expensive.

I learned that many companies had patronised the Entrepreneur Magazine and I hope this will continue for the sustainability of the Magazine."

The GCCI CEO equally called on all other journalists to emulate Mr. Nyockeh in the field of Business and Finance reporting as the world is changing into a commercial world.

Mr. Secka also challenged the private sector companies to recognise and partner with the Entrepreneur Magazine, which he said is out and about on visibility of more goods and service the companies are offering to the general public.

For his part, Abdoulie Nyockeh the chief executive officer of the Entrepreneur Magazine, said the idea was initiated by him to document the contributions of the private sector during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the objective was to raise more awareness on the Covid-19.

Mr. Nyockeh also seized the opportunity to thank their key partners such as: Africell, Jah Oil Company, Petro-Gas, Atlas Energy Company and GCCI among others.

He admitted that without them it would have been difficult to produce the Entrepreneur Magazine.

