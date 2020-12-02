Gambia: Karmic Angels Donate Learning Materials to Sittanunku Lbs

Karmic Angels, a non-profit organisation based in the UK and in The Gambia last Saturday donated learning materials to Sittanunku Lower Basic School and Early Childhood Development in Upper Nuimi District.

The charity also presented clothes and shoes to the ECD, as well as clothes and medical items to the community.

The organization, which has been active in the areas of education, sports, health, agriculture and culture since 2008, also used the visit to assess the current condition of the ECD and LBS.

Speaking at the ceremony, Kawsu Barrow, chairman Karmic Angels Gambia said Sittanunku is not the only projects they are funding.

"We came to look at the condition of the ECD we built here which we found to be in a poor state."

The school, he added, has not undergone any maintenance since 2012 when it was established.

Barrow explainedthat they have also established a women garden for the community but with the rapid increase in the population of the village community, the garden now faces acute water supply.

"We are collaborating with Sir Farming Singhateh Foundation to do a solar lighting project for the village. We've started mobilizing resources through go-fund-me but that the response is not forthcoming."

He, therefore, appealed to philanthropists to support the worthy cause since education is the foundation without which no meaningful development can take place.

Saikou Sohna, country Director of Karmic Angels Gambia observed that the school's classroom floors, blackboards, roof and toilets need urgent maintenance and therefore appealed for assistance to keep the school in properly maintained.

He also appealed for water supply to the school.

Lamin Sillah, headmaster of Sittanunku LBS underscored the importance of education, saying without it in this age, one's life in this world is worthless.

He, therefore, appealed for the urgent renovation, provision of learning materials, water supply, toilets and development of the school.

The school's population, he added, is increasing annually and as such appealed for a bailout from their current situation.

Yusupha Jatta, a teacher at the school said when children are educated it brings development to a nation. He added that the school is operational but currently faces numerous challenges.

Ma Binta Jammeh, head of women gardeners, said they currently face water crisis at their garden, which she said, contributes greatly towards their daily meals, sponsorship of their children's education and other family needs.

She added that having a borehole would help them a great deal because they currently fetch water from wells which usually dry up.