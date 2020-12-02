Gambia: Gamtel Beaten By TAS De Casablanca in CAF Confederation Preliminary

1 December 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Arfang M.S. Camara

The Telecommunication boys, Gamtel FC were on Saturday beaten 1-0 by the Moroccan side TAS de Casablanca in their first leg of the CAF Confederation preliminary round played at the Brikama Box Bar Mini-stadium.

Gamtel FC who are representing The Gambia in the CAF Confederation Cup tournament after finishing Third in the GFF annulled league were out-smart by their North African counterparts at home.

Tas de Casablanca, led by French coach Nicolas Felbert, won the game thanks to a game-winning goal that came in the 84th minute of the game.

The goal was scored from outside the penalty area with a powerful shot by substitute Yousef Al-Riani, who fired the ball into the top corner of the Gamtel FC goalkeeper's net.

The Gambian side has never made it through to the CAF Champions League or Confederation Cup tournament proper.

Gambian clubs were mostly beaten by North African teams in the preliminaries.

At the time of going to press, The Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) was playing against Senegalese side Teungueth FC at the Independence Stadium in Bakau.

