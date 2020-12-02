South Africa: Speaker Declines ATM's Request for Secret Ballot in the Motion of No Conifidence in the President

1 December 2020
Parliament of South Africa (Cape Town)
document

The Speaker of the National Assembly Ms Thandi Modise, has declined a request by the African Transformation Movement (ATM) for the voting on the motion of no confidence in the President to be conducted by a way of a secret ballot. The ATM had written to the Speaker over the weekend further motivating for their request, which was initially made in March.

The Speaker has the powers in terms of the Constitution to prescribe how voting in a motion of no confidence in the President may be conducted, taking into consideration prevailing pertinent factors. Section 1(d) of the Constitution sets openness as a fundamental principle of our democracy and the Constitution enjoins the National Assembly to conduct its business in an open and transparent manner. In making a decision, the Speaker must therefore consider the constitutional imperatives of transparency, openness and public participation, on one hand, and ensuring MPs can exercise their functions without intimidation or hardship, on the other hand.

The Constitutional Court in 2017 indicated that a secret ballot becomes necessary where the prevailing atmosphere is toxified or highly charged. The ATM has not offered proof of a highly charged atmosphere, intimidation of any Member or any demonstrable evidence of threats against the lives of members and their families, which may warrant a secret ballot.

As public representatives of the electorate, Members are not supposed to always operate under a veil of secrecy. Considerations of transparency and openness sometimes demand a display, as the Constitutional Court asserted, of "courage and resoluteness to boldly advance the best interests of those the members of the NA represent, no matter the consequences, including the risk of dismissal for non-compliance with the party's instructions".

The Speaker was also mindful that the current virtual or hybrid sessions of the National Assembly, which are part of the institutional measures to combat the spread of Covid-19, would, in any event, render the practicalities of a secret ballot very challenging.

Read the original article on Parliament of South Africa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Parliament of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Parliament of South Africa

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.