Africa: Organisation of Military Sports in Africa - Maikano Abdullahi Takes Command

The installation ceremony took place at the headquarters of OSMA in Yaounde yesterday, November 30, 2020.

It was an exceptional day at the headquarters of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) yesterday, November 30, 2020. The event was the installation ceremony of the new president of OSMA, and CISM Vice president, Nigeria's Brigadier Maikano Abdullahi.

Speaking at the occasion, the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo said since the creation in 1994, OSMA has constantly benefited from the support of Cameroon which has always played a leading role in the organisation not only through the provision of the headquarters building but also through substantial financial contributions and the posting of military support staff. He called on the Brigadier to make military sports in member countries of OSMA a means to break barriers existing between the defence forces and the public in order to strengthen the confidence of the institution in relation to African armies. Joseph Beti Assomo assured the new president of the support of the government of Cameroon as he carries on his new functions.

Born on October 26, 1965 in Sokoto, Nigeria, Brigadier Maikano Abdullahi is the third badge of the Direct Regular Combatants in the Nigerian Army. Holder of the National Diploma of pedagogic studies in sports, health and physical education from the Amadou Bello University, Zaria, he has undergone several studies in sports and physical education. Brigadier Maikano Abdullahi is a specialist in military and civilian sports both in Nigeria and at the international level. He has occupied several national and international posts.

Brigadier Maikano Abdoullahi said his priorities would be to improve the working conditions of OSMA secretariat staff, create synergy with various stakeholders to sponsor OSMA sporting activities and bring back inactive member countries. Also, to increase representation and participation in both OSMA and CISM activities, introduce OSMA day whereby past and present presidents, chief delegates of member countries can meet together and exchange ideas that will develop the organisation to the highest level of progress, among others. The event took place in the presence of members of the diplomatic corps, top officials of the Ministry of Defence and other invitees.