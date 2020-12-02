Cameroon: North Region - Stakeholders Recommit Support for President Biya

They met with the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atlanga Nji in Garoua on November 30, 2020.

Politicians and traditional chiefs from the North Region have assured President Paul Biya of their unalloyed support as the nation prepares for its first ever regional council polls on December 6, 2020. Rising from stakeholders and security meetings on Monday, November 30, 2020 in Garoua, the North Regional headquarters, the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji told the media that the traditional rulers and politicians had agreed to work hands in glove with government in order to stabilise the polity. The stakeholders also pledged their support to ensure that the forthcoming vote passed off well.

The Minister spoke of President Biya's determination to ensure that all development projects and State contracts in the region were properly and timely implemented. He cited as example African Football Championship and African Nations Cup projects in Garoua.

On security, Atanga Nji said he was given assurances that the situation was under control. However, he noted that more efforts had to be made to fish out those who collude with cattle rustlers and kidnappers. He said local administrative, security and defence officials had promised to provide Elections Cameroon with the needed support to organise hitch-free polls.

Speaking to commercial motorbike riders, the Minister admonished them to henceforth channel their grievances through their leaders and the authorities and not to take the law into their hands.

Paul Atanga Nji later the same night travelled to Guider in Mayo-Louti Division where 13 people from the same family perished in a fire incident on Friday, November 27, 2020. He was accompanied by North Governor, Jean Abate Edi'i and local administrative and security officials.