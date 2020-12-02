Cameroon: Guinness Super League - Teams Receive Material Support

The ceremony to hand over equipment to teams of the national women's league took place in Yaounde on November 26, 2020.

The headquarters of the Cameroon Football Federation (FECAFOOT) was the venue of the official ceremony to hand over sports equipment to players of the national women's First Division football championship called Guinness Super League on Thursday November 26, 2020. The equipment comprising jerseys, shorts, football stockings, sports bags, balls and equipment for goal keepers offered by the main sponsor, Guinness Cameroon is intended to boost the performance of the players.

Speaking at the occasion, the Secretary General of FECAFOOT, Didier Banlock said it was a historic moment for women football in Cameroon. He assured that the federation will look for other partners that will support amateur football. The President of the Cameroon Women's Professional Football League (LFFC), Celine Eko, expressed hope that the teams will make good use of the equipment.

The ceremony came barely two weeks after the Cameroon Women's Football League signed a protocol agreement with Guinness Cameroon. Five players from Canon Filles of Yaounde were present to receive the equipment for their team while the equipment for the teams that were absent were received by officials of the different teams.

The Digital and Media Manager Guinness Cameroon, Mathias Nana said the equipment which have all FIFA requirements to the league will enable the players to be able to compete in the African Champions League next year. He said after two playing days the competition is interesting and Guinness Cameroon is proud to be the first sponsor of the women's league in Cameroon and hopes to keep the momentum throughout the season.