Liberia: 'No Third Term'

The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs, Nathanial McGill says the motive by President George Weah to support every clause in the propositions contained in the referendum is not to run for a third term in office as being speculated in the public.

Minister McGill indicated that there would be no third term in Liberia under President Weah's administration and he has no intention of doing so.

Speaking on the Super Morning Show on ELBC Monday, November 30, 2020, Minister McGill said the way the constitution is, it's not good for a nation like Liberia and an attempt to miss out on conducting the referendum, will require the next 50 years in achieving it.

According to him, if the Referendum does not hold on December 8, 2020, it's going to be difficult to achieve such as it would means starting fresh that is going back to the drawing board and doing consultations.

He wants Liberians vote yes to all the propositions in the referendum

"Get on board let's move the yes campaign if you love this country," he said.

Why many of the callers raised contention over the timeliness and lack of adequate awareness to the general populace to understand what they are voting for, Minister McGill said "This is something that has been in the pipeline since September and now is the time no turning back."

Minister McGill maintained that the referendum is a must and no matter what it would take place because not even the President has the power constitutionally to cancel or postpone the process.

He mentioned that Julie Endee and the Crusaders for Peace has been empowered to provide education to the people to vote yes for each of the propositions.

Minister McGill said it is more important to teach Liberians how to go and vote in favor of the eight propositions on grounds that it is the best opportunity noting "We may never have politicians to do this again."

According to Him, the next eight days is enough to reach out to the people in term of educating them to vote for the propositions noting that "Politicians rally citizens less than a week to protest.

He continues "Each Liberian will be given a Referendum paper on December 8, it is up to you to either encourage, kill it or do whatever you want with it."