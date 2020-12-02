South Sudan: Statement By H.E. President Abdel Fattah El - Sisi During the Joint Press Conference With President of South Sudan

press release

Dear Brother, Your Excellency Salva Kiir Mayardit, President of Brotherly South Sudan,

Ladies and Gentlemen,

It is my pleasure to be with you today in Juba. I would like to thank my friend President Salva Kiir for the warm welcome and generous hospitality in my second country South Sudan. This country has strong ties with Egypt and its people, as well as a common decades-long history. Egypt witnessed through this history your great people's aspirations for a better future, having faith in their right to fulfill their aspirations and achieve their legal ambitions. Those strong ties were also embodied in the special relationship between Egypt and Late Leader John Garang.

Today, we have held detailed and fruitful bilateral discussions that reflected a common political will towards the promotion of comprehensive strategic partnership between both countries in various fields. Hence, allows optimization of our abilities to serve the interests of both countries and the two brotherly peoples.

Furthermore, we have discussed promoting bilateral relations on various levels, on top of which are: political, military and security coordination throughout this crucial stage in the region. Moreover, we have talked about economic and trade fields and how to promote trade exchange rates between both countries. We have also discussed encouraging Egyptian investments in South Sudan to safeguard the common interests of both countries.

The talks also tackled the issue of fostering the existing cooperation between both countries in the field of water resources and irrigation, and our joint efforts to maximize the benefit from the resources of the River Nile. In this vein, we have emphasized Egypt's vision that the River Nile should be a source of cooperation and development as a lifeline for all the people of the Nile Basin countries. We also reviewed the developments regarding the issue of the Renaissance Dam and the course of the ongoing negotiations with the aim of reaching a binding legal agreement over filling and operating the Renaissance Dam.

Moreover, we agreed to intensify cooperation in the field of transferring Egyptian expertise, providing technical support and building the capabilities of national cadres in brotherly South Sudan. This is supposed to take place through continuing the training programs provided by the Egyptian Agency for Partnership for Development in various sectors such as education, health, agriculture, irrigation and other various civil and military fields.

During the discussions, I have emphasized Egypt's full support to the efforts of President Salva Kiir, Vice-President Dr. Riek Machar, and all South Sudanese parties to achieve peace in the country. In this respect, I would like to commend the efforts exerted by the political parties in South Sudan to proceed with implementing the entitlements of the transitional phase in accordance with the terms of the Revitalized Peace Agreement that we are all ensuring its implementation mechanisms. Furthermore, we are keen on supporting the efforts of the Government of National Unity to draft a new constitution that fulfills the aspirations of the brotherly people of South Sudan towards peace, stability and development.