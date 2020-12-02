Sudan Strengthens Diplomatic Ties in Various Meetings

Khartoum / North Darfur — Yesterday, Sudan officials had various meetings concerning the country's position including a phone call between Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan and USA Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, a meeting between Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok and a delegation of USA aircraft manufacturer Boeing in Khartoum, and a meeting between the Governor of North Darfur and a UNAMID delegation.

The President of Sudan's Sovereign Council, Lt Gen Abdelfattah El Burhan, received a phone call from USA Secretary of State Mike Pompeo yesterday, during which they discussed arrangements concerning Sudan's removal from the list of State Sponsors of Terrorism (SST) in the coming weeks.

In the phone call, the leaders also discussed the means of strengthening bilateral relations between Sudan and the United States and they discussed regional peace and enhanced security in the region.

In particular, the recent conflicts in the Republic of Ethiopia and the need to reach a peaceful settlement for the conflict were discussed.

The US Secretary of State expressed his country's appreciation of Sudan's hosting of Ethiopian refugees, despite the difficult economic conditions the country is witnessing.

The Sudanese army also managed to arrest a senior Ethiopian militia leader who is suspected to be involved in attacks on Sudanese lands.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok mentioned December 11 as the date on which Sudan will be officially removed from the list.

Boeing

The phone call came as Hamdok met with a delegation from USA aircraft manufacturer Boeing in Khartoum.

They established an effective partnership between the Sudan Airways Company and Boeing that restores the latter's leading position in the aircraft industry of Middle and East Africa.

In a press statement, the Minister of Infrastructures and Transport, Hashim Ibn Oaf, said that the visit can be considered as a practical reflection of Sudan's removal from the SST list.

UNAMID

In another meeting yesterday, Hasan Arabi, the Governor of North Darfur, spoke with a UNAMID delegation headed by the Deputy Head of Mission, Kiki Gbeho, about the current arrangements for the ending of their mission in Darfur on December 31.

They agreed on the formation of a joint technical committee to work on the transition process.

After the meeting, Gbeho said in a press statement that the meeting took place within a framework of continuous discussions with the state government about the exit of the UNAMID mission.

They also discussed the transfer of responsibility regarding civilian protection to the government. This includes the hand-over of the military patrols to the police.

Ghebo pointed out that the meeting touched on various projects that the UNAMID mission is implementing in collaboration with the state government.

She described the meeting and its results as good.

