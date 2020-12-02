Liberia: NEC, Partners Hold Training Workshop for Independent Candidates Agents

The National Elections Commission, (NEC), in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program, UNDP on Monday, conducted a one-day Political Parties and Independent Candidates Agents Training of Trainers, TOT workshop, with a warning that if party agents fail to speak the true, Liberia is certain to face the repeat dark days of 24 December 1989.

The Political Affairs Section of the National Elections Commission organized the party agent's TOT workshop and was also conducted in collaboration with the Peace Building Office in Liberia and the National Democratic Institute, NDI, with funds from the United States Agency for International Development, USAID.

The workshop is largely discussing Political Party Poll-Watching TOT polling and counting procedures to electoral Violence prevention.

Commissioner Boakai A. Dukuly wants party agents to serve as Ambassadors for peace warned them to say nothing but the truth, knowing that the role of party agents on Election Day will keep Liberia save or destroyed the country.

Commissioner Dukuly who has Oversight for Political Affairs, declaring the TOT workshop officially open reaffirmed the commitment of the Elections Commission to announce whatever results coming from vote casted after election day.

Earlier speaking today, Monday, 1 December 2020 the Deputy UNDP Resident Representative for Programs, Violet Baffour said to maintain the current peace in Liberia, all party agents must speak and report the true of what they see during and after the 8 December 2020 Special Senatorial Elections, Constitutional Referendum and two representative By-elections.

The Deputy UNDP Resident Representative to Liberia challenged party agents to ensure that election becomes ever body's business in what they report and based on what they see on election day to promote peace, justice and democracy in Liberia.

Political Parties and independent candidate's agents from the Collaborating Political Parties, CPP, National Democratic Coalition, NDC, Coalition for Democratic Change, CDC, All Liberian Party, ALP and the Liberia National Union, LINU among others participated in the one-day political parties TOT workshop held in Monrovia.