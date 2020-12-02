Ethiopia: Atrocities Cause Protracted Impact - Ehrc

2 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Mulatu Belachew

ADDIS ABABA - Massacres of civilians' right after the campaign against TPLF brought about post traumatic impact upon residents and observers, so said Dr. Daniel Bekele, Commissioner of Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Having a short stay with The Ethiopian Herald Daniel said that beyond the report of casualties, the atrocities in Mai kadra has resulted in humanity crisis, complete shock, grief and psychological trauma on the residents.

As to the commissioner following the attack targeting adults of Amhara and Wolkait origin, families are separated and Children have been subjected to

post traumatic scenario and would face uphill struggle in dealing life as much is expected to rehabilitate the economy and fix psychological makeups.

As the victims have been in need of urgent support and care, the EHRC has called on the government and international humanitarian organization to assist the victims in the area in a bid to rehabilitate them.

The Mai-Kadra attack is not a simple criminal act but is rather a premeditated and carefully coordinated grave violation of human rights. The local security apparatus in charge helped and collaborated with the group known as Samri, responsible for the attacks while the former aided and participated in the attacks instead of protecting civilians from harm, according to Mai-Kadra Preliminary Findings, the commissioner underlined.

The crime is committed via aided and abetted" by local militia and police he said adding those aided and abetted have to be accountable before law.

The commissioner also commend that it is better to conduct and undertake subsequent investigation how the crime was orchestrated with such cruelty that Ethiopia has never experienced before.

However, the preliminary report has been organized based on the numeric and the extent of casualties while its psycho-social impact needs the analysis of experts and further comprehensive study from the

appropriate discipline as to how such brutal fratricides happened at this current in Mai- Kadra, he added.

