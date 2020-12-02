Ethiopia: A Military Success Accompanied By Diplomatic Victory

Ethiopia has been the linchpin of the Horn Africa contributing the greater portion of peacekeeping forces in war torn countries. And, the tranquility of Ethiopia means the tranquility of the entire region. It is in this sense that several diplomatic community members have been expressing their concern on the heels of the launching of the law enforcement operation in Tigray state that followed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's order for a short-yet-clear and carful mission against the TPLF junta.

Though, Ethiopia has finalized the operation after seizing Mekelle, the capital of Tigray state with no civilian causality, some of diplomatic communities around the globe continue to put forward a generous yet unsubstantiated concern regarding the law enforcement operation in the state.

Addressing lawmakers on Monday, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed corroborated the above fact saying the government has exercised restraint during the law enforcement operation and resulted in no civilian casualties while hitting its targets 99 percent.

The Premier also stated that an integrated approach has been launched to rehabilitate and bring back refugees fleeing Tigray and vowed to work hard on the reconstruction of infrastructural facilities of the state.

In parliament's special meeting held this week, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has announced that diplomatic works in briefing the issue has been done through prioritizing neighboring countries. To him, TPLF group has repeatedly tried to pull external forces particularly neighboring countries to engage in military offense against Ethiopia.

While Ethiopia's defense forces have been executing their missions effectively, the top diplomats of the country have also been in another mission which was to give the international communities the right picture of the very objective of the operation.

The country's senior officials including the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen have been clarifying purpose and the scale of the operation to neighboring and other countries.

Being at the heart of Ethiopia's foreign policy, neighboring countries such as Djibouti, Sudan, South Sudan, Kenya and Uganda were thoroughly briefed about the law enforcement operation. Demeke had held a productive discussion countering TPLF junta's misinformation and disinformation.

"We have strong information that the TPLF junta has left no stone unturned to plead to and persuade external forces to intervene in the internal matter by launching offensive to neighboring countries. But, no country has heeded to the provocations as they knew that the law enforcement operation was a sole and sovereign matter. To the group's dismay , the countries even stood for the unity and territorial integrity of Ethiopia..

Demeke also toured Europe and met with leaders of France, Germany and recently announced that he has held a discussion with ambassadors from different countries with regard to the reality behind the law enforcement operation. Concerned about external interference and the unwanted pressure on Ethiopia's internal affairs, an international relations expert said that all measures should be in accordance with that of international laws.

Dejene Yemaneh, international relation expert and Lecturer at Wollo University told The Ethiopian Herald that law enforcement operation within a country is an internal affair and Ethiopian government has a sovereign right to take any measures against traitors.

The diplomatic community should know that the operation has been launched following TPLF junta's staged attack against the Ethiopian National Defense Forces and Federal Police based in Tigray state. This was an incursion on the sovereignty of the country and TPLF juntas have committed all sorts of crimes to dismantle Ethiopia's territorial integrity, he said.

Ethiopia has a federal government structure with federal government and regional governments having their own responsibilities. And the federal government has a responsibility of keeping national territorial integrity, according to him.

Dejene further said that the TPLF clique has tried to take the power of the Federal Government by assassinating each of national army personnel with the federal government taking appropriate measure against the junta.

Concerning external intervention, he remarked that the 1943 Geneva Convention article three declares that every sovereign country has a sovereign right to enforce law without harming civilians and collateral damages. It (the Convention) also prohibits any external pressures on sovereign country which launched law enforcement operation within a country is unaccepted, he said.

The convention also stipulates about the need to preserving civilian rights, and collateral damages. "So I believe the Ethiopian government took the right path in enforcing the law and it is a plain fact that no country in the world would allow any of external intervention in its internal affairs. The federal government has a responsibility to take the appropriate measure if any state or group or individuals try to dismantle the state. "It is not a matter of choice. It is a constitutional mandate." he noted.