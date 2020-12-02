Ethiopia: Establishment of a Capital Market Remains in Limbo Despite Reform Measures

Since the dawn of the reform, Ethiopia has been undertaking several economic reforms including plans to privatize public-owned enterprises and liberalize of the large portion of the economy. Despite this development, Ethiopia still does not have a capital market. Amidst these developments, one of the debatable issues is the question of whether it is time for the country to introduce capital market.

Currently, the country does not have a capital market to transact stocks (equity) and bonds (debt instruments) in the secondary markets. The stock market facilitates the purchase of shares while the bond market provides a means by which to sell and trade bonds in the secondary market to enable participating governments, institutions and companies raise long term capital. As it stands today, Ethiopia has fallen behind in creating or implementing such a resourceful financial mechanism.

Some argue that as the economy is booming, in addition to the already existing financial institutions, the introduction of a capital market is essential. On the contrary, as the commercial banks have not been operating with full potential, there is a lot of room in the financial market for them to flourish. Hence, the claim, instead of introducing a new capital market, due emphasis need to be given to strengthening the already existing banks.

As to Dr. Zelalem Mtekilu, an economist, investors may deposit their surplus in banks but they can make more profit if they purchase companies' share or government bond.

In developed capitalist economies, rich investors supply their money to companies which need more capital in the form of stock purchase. Companies also sell their share to investors who prefer to buy shares instead of depositing their money in banks. In fact, multinational and mega national corporations would not be able to access such a huge amount of capital in the form of loan from banks. Hence, capital market plays a key role in filling this gap, he said.

Capital investment used for long-term projects such as the construction of gigantic factories, huge towers and to the establishment of large mechanized farms. One can face difficulties in accomplishing such huge projects if the only source of capital available is loans from commercial banks. In fact, accessing loans from banks by itself has its own bureaucratic procedures and it might take a lot of time. Banks also are more interested in providing soft loans used for working capital to borrowers instead of long term investments. Thus, capital market offers what banks do not.

Investors have various interests and those involve in purchasing shares from companies need to maximize their profit through investing their money in the capital markets.

For example, for a person who inherited a huge amount of money from family members, investing the wealth buying shares from companies who in turn need the money to raise capital and expanded their businesses is a profitable decision than hoarding the money at home or depositing it in the bank. First, the person makes additional money and second helps the company to add value. As there is a shortage of capital in Ethiopia, such kind of mechanism is essential.

Investors, mega industries and service providing firms take part in the capital market. In order to expand their business and employ more labor forces, these firms need more capital.

There are institutions which facilitate capital market in advanced countries and among others, investment banks and private equity are well known in this regard. In Ethiopia, there is no investment bank and if it is established, it serves by connecting money owners with share companies. In the meantime, it also makes its own profit, Zelalem indicated.

"In our context, the exercise of free market is at its infancy and the economy invites government interference. Sometimes, the government goes as far as controlling prices due to the supply of goods and services," he said.

The free market system and competition favors private investors than public profit-making institutions and sometimes, this situation to some extent it creates anomalies on market equilibrium.

Dr. Tefera Tibebu is an accountant and consultant for various companies. As to him, capital market benefits not only investors as it also helps individuals to make money. "One can purchases a share and poses ownership rights over the company, earns dividend and when the value of the share increases, he/she can sell his/her share and gain more profit," he said. "He/she can also invest his/her money in mutual funds and the mutual funds again invest the money in big companies. These all indicate how the market is open to all and the self-regulation mechanism of capital market benefits all."

As to Dr. Tefera, currently, the nation economy is booming and it would be impossible to meet the rising demand for capital through commercial and development banks. The presence of a capital market would fill this demand.

Ethiopia is a populous country (more than 100 million) and almost 70 per cent of its population is below the age of 30. To create jobs for these huge labor force more than a million jobs must be created annually. Capital market in this regard plays a crucial role. Access to finance also reduce poverty, improve life standard and boost the economy.

According to Dr. Zelalem, wealth is created when capital, manpower, natural resources, technology and management skill is combined in one. But, shortage of capital in the country is pervasive. Therefore, it is a must to looking for various options to fill the gap.

Last time, the Governor of National Bank of Ethiopia Yinager Dessie announced that because of the change in currency note, some 300 billion Birr which was out of the bank system could be collected. This clearly shows how the financial market in the country is performing below potential. The most important opportunities that are going to be created by the capital market include the addition of huge sums of money to the market.

The economy should not be stagnant. There has to be growth and more production is needed to attain the growth ambition. Hence, there is a need for more capital for job creation and technology utilization. When production increased, companies maximize their revenue, expand their business. This would in turn increase the wage of the labor force and indirectly stimulate the national economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To reduce unemployment, more companies should involve in the economy and produce with their full capacity but currently, due to scarcity of cash and foreign currency, they are unable to do so. "They only utilize their 60 to 70 percent of their capacity. If they produce with their full capacity, more workers will be employed; the consumption culture of the society would change and this would definitely stimulate companies to increase their productivity," he said.

The establishment of a capital market also enhances competition between financial institutions and breaks commercial banks domination of the market. And it is a proven fact that the absence of competition hampers growth.

In the current conduction, banks require collateral to release loans and conduct feasibility studies. But when it comes to the capital market, such kind of precondition is not present and hence could be an alternative to banks for companies. The availability of finance is not only a catalyst to the national economy and gigantic companies. It is also central to the growth of small businesses.

Once the market is established, if foreign companies are allowed to involve in it, it would be a further boost to the financial market as it would be a boon in the availability of foreign exchange in the market.

Currently economists and trading companies are airing their voice for the establishment of capital market and the government seems to be giving ear to their concern.