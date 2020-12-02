Ethiopia: Attention to Civilian Safety Demonstrates Army's Civility

After three weeks of operation the gallant Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) have accomplished a successful mission of law enforcement in TIgray State where the defunct TPLF junta launched barbaric attack against the northern command of the army.

Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed appeared to the HPR to declare the magnificent victory by the gallant forces of the ENDF and to present the overall performance report of the operation.

For someone who has been following up the month's long preparation of commando fighters by TPLF and the government's military parade, it is normal to speculate the possible occurrence of heavy confrontation. Yet amazingly enough PM Abiy said the operation has hit its target with 99 percent precision. This means the government was able to avoid even a single civilian casualty during the law enforcement action.

Ever since the current administration took power TPLF has been administering Tigray state for the past two and half years. Throughout the times it has been showing maximum defiance and contempt to the working relations with the federal government. It has been issuing legal provisions that contravene the constitution, violate relations with the federal government.

On top of that it has been recruiting fighters including underage children in preparation for war. It has also been inciting conflict in various parts of the country through arming, training and financing belligerent groups.

It has also been terrorizing that if the federal government tries to attack the junta, the whole nation would plunge in to bloody war, and eventually break in to pieces. Many Ethiopians were sick of such arrogant and ill-conceived propaganda of the junta which is an affront to the legal and cultural norms of the Ethiopian people.

However the government did not rush into a hasty action to subdue the junta. This is because the necessary precaution should be made to avoid the possible loss of life and damage of property as the junta can launch desperate attacks taking advantage of the expertise and weaponry it accumulated during the two plus decades it unfairly held political power.

As the saying goes, if you want peace prepare for war. This means, if war is inevitable it is important to discharge it with due efficiency without causing much loss of life and property.

Actually many people have good reason to fear war. Especially Ethiopian people have been languishing in it for decades and suffered its harmful consequences. Hence, like many people in the world they like to live in peace and stability tolerating any provocation to engage in conflict.

Yet when such violation of rule of law and national dignity occurs, they are likely to be hot tempered and angered to the extent of stopping the mess through iron fist.

As a responsible institution the government has shown maximum patience to solve the problem through peaceful means. If the problem cannot be solved through peaceful means it is naturally going to lead to confrontation. In this regard minimizing casualty and damage becomes an issue of concern. The government has also given due attention to carry out the law enforcement operation with maximum care to civilian life and property.

Accordingly the government has been making the necessary preparation to conduct the law enforcement operation with utmost care for civilians. Hence the governments operation was carefully planned and executed to ensure civilian safety. For example the premier said during the airstrikes the combat pilots do not hit arbitrary targets as they sign commitment for to strike only prescribed targets.

If they see civilians they return without shooting at all. They have returned to their bases without even shooting a single target as they spotted civilians there. In addition in an attempt to avoid any possible damage to property the infantry army also chose to pass through difficult and inaccessible terrain.

What many people feared was any indiscriminate attack as observed in many countries. Yet it is difficult to conceive that the government would launch such an attack on its own people. The government is also responsible to all national and international laws that can hold it accountable to casualties.

It is also important to take into consideration that the law enforcement operation is a campaign which the government embarked up on provoked by junta's dangerous tendency. There was no initial intent to take military action against the junta.

Ethiopian army is also well versed in various military campaigns and peacekeeping operations in various countries. As a result, the government has almost all that it takes to stop the junta through a law enforcement operation without causing significant loss of life and damage of property.

Fortunately the highly overdue but well thought operation has borne fruit with, as the Prime Minister put it, 99 percent precision. Indeed all the patience and the preparation were worth the outcome as there is nothing more valuable than ensuring the safety and wellbeing of civilians.

The due care to ensure civilian safety has shown the civility of the government and the gallant defense forces.