Ethiopia: Junta Spoils South Sudanese Peace Process

BY BILAL DERSO

ADDIS ABABA - South Sudanese peace talks that was led by TPLF junta's senior member Seyoum Mesfin, with a capacity of Chief Mediator, did not bring the desired outcomes due to TPLF's biased stance between opposing parties, South Sudan's Ambassador to Ethiopia said.

Ambassador James Pita Morgan told The Ethiopian Herald yesterday that the delighted by Prime Minster Abiy Ahmed's (Ph.D.) remark about the TPLF's negative role in South Sudanese peace talks in his parliamentary address on Monday.

Ambassador Morgan noted that the 2015 peace agreement that was signed by South Sudanese conflicting parties in Addis Ababa was not materialized due to the clear favoritism Seyoum had held.

He said Seyoum was taking a clear side and after a brief time, the whole thing collapsed in 2016.

According to the Ambassador the peace process did not bring the intended resolution for the conflict.

Expressing delight by Premier Abiy's statements on the issue, he indicated that the government of South Sudan has refrained

from exposing TPLF's ill-intention in the peace talks publicly with a view not to harming the two countries longstanding and cordial relations.

"South Sudan believes in one leadership that is the leadership of Abiy Ahmed," Morgan said, adding that Ethiopia has a rich experience of handling and solving internal problems amicably as the oldest independent nation in the African continent.

The ambassador further highlighted that the two countries relationship has reached at the highest stage at political, economic and people-to-people frontiers and they share common stance in regional and international issues of mutual importance. South Sudan has a firm belief that Ethiopia will overcome the current challenge and smoothly continue its development projects.

Concerning the social media rumors about the expulsion of South Sudanese diplomatic corps due to his country's sheltering of TPLF leaders, Morgan said that the allegations were perpetuated by South Sudanese opposition that seek to create tension between the two countries. The fake news claimed that South Sudan's Ambassador has given 72 hours to leave Ethiopia and all diplomats are expelled.

The opposition has engaged in fabricating fake news to getting back to the era of Seyoum.