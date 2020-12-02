Africa: Ethiopia's Novel Turns in Horn Africa's Politics

Ethiopia is one of the oldest civilizations in the world, with its history spanning over thousands of years. Throughout this long history, situated in strategic area in Africa, Ethiopia enjoyed cordial and varied diplomatic relations with African and beyond.

The country particularly shares strong bonds with neighboring countries in terms of culture, economy and other aspects. That was probably Ethiopia had first briefed Kenya, Sudan, Uganda and South Sudan about the concluded law enforcement operation in Tigray.

This does not come out of the blue, it stems from the newly formed foreign policy that came into being on the heels of the reform. The new foreign policy has in fact received acclamation by experts for being pragmatic and paying strong attention to cooperation with neighboring countries.

Yet, previously, there were skirmishes that raged here and there with neighboring countries and the people were doubtful of Ethiopia's contribution to their countries' peace and stability.

The above fact was further cemented by Prime Minister Dr. Abiy Ahmed in his address to lawmakers on Monday. He told the MPs that the previous regime led by TPLF clique had a role to play in the conflicts that flared in neighboring countries. Now that all is changed for better, we have gained the trust of the people of Somalia and Sudan after the reform was introduced, he said.

"We have started enjoying good relations not only with Eritrea leadership but with the people. The same is true for other countries. Ethiopia is a country that knows diplomacy well. No one can talk to Ethiopia about diplomacy and multilateralism," the Premier said.

It was the Eritrean people, who have clothed our naked troops that were tortured and pushed away by the TPLF junta, said Abiy while commending the neighboring countries for their unreserved support during the law enforcement operation.

Ethiopian people must know that Eritrean people are not only brothers but also friends during this challenging times. It was with the help of them that our soldiers in the Northern Command that crossed into Eritrea have regrouped and fought the junta's forces while thanking .

Members of the Northern Command, who escaped from the junta were hungry and naked when they arrived in Eritrea, the PM added.

According to him, the treasonous act of the TPLF junta against the army might have jeopardized the country's sovereignty had the long-standing rift with Eritrea not been resolved. "We also would not have received this support from them."

However, he did not conceal that Ethiopia under the leadership of TPLF junta was playing a very malicious and mischievous role to divide and rule the Horn Africa.

TPLF junta had been playing a divisive role beyond Ethiopia; and the group was meddling in the affairs of some neighboring countries. Since the junta conspired against the governments and interfered in their internal affairs of states in the Horn of Africa, the countries were skeptical to establish real diplomatic ties with Ethiopia, he recalled.

Abiy in particular appreciated the government and people of Eritrea for welcoming the members of Ethiopian Defense Force attacked by the TPLF junta.

The Premier also had a strong word to say to those, who are trying to interfere with Ethiopia's internal matter.

"To our friends, I have one message. Ethiopia is a country that knows diplomacy. It is a founding member of the United Nations and the African Union. If you truly want to be our friend, you have to know us first. Even though we may be poor, we have a long history of statehood. We may face poverty, but we will never negotiate with our sovereignty. We handed down from our forefathers".

"Threatening Ethiopia with money will never work. The only option is to work together in mutual respect. For those who are concerned, no one can defeat Ethiopia so long as Ethiopians we are alive in this land".

Ethiopia, the only uncolonized country of Africa, has a long history of participation in UN peace operations. At the time it was also the only African member state of the League of Nations; it is thus undeniable that Ethiopia had an important presence in the international relations since that.

Since the creation of the UN in 1945, Ethiopia ,which was at that time one of the few African independent nations, has always adhered to the principle and policy of maintaining peace and collective security.

Most of the country in Africa and other parts of the world take Ethiopia as icon of freedom. Taking the then example of African freedom movement held in different countries like Zimbabwe, South Africa, Mozambique, Angola, South Sudan, and others were sponsored by Ethiopia.

Spokesperson to The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia Ambassador Dina Mufti told The Ethiopian Herald that Ethiopia is the oldest independent country in Africa and has long history of independence in the continent.

Ethiopia is among the founder and member of different regional and international organizations like AU, UN, League of Nations and also non-aligned movement. Ethiopia played a crucial role in the contribution for peace and security of Africa and other countries across the world as the country is veteran to the member, he said.

Ethiopia's participation and contribution for peacekeeping operations in Congo, and then in Korea, as well as later in Rwanda, Burundi, Liberia, now in Somalia are a testament to the country's unyielding commitment to collective security. In general Ethiopia is benefactors for peace in African and other countries, he indicated.

He said that there was big debate during the foundation of AU to decide the headquarters of the organizations and later Ethiopia is selected as the seat of AU. Other organizations like UN Economic Commission for Africa and others make Ethiopia diplomatic capital of Africa.

There was a conflict with the neighboring countries at the time due to external influence siding with hegemonic counties in the world. There was misunderstanding with the neighboring countries at the time. Since the inception of the reform misunderstanding between the Horn African countries is avoided after peace rapprochement with Eritrea, he said.

That's why neighboring countries showed their support and concern for the peace and security of Ethiopia.

Ambassador of South Sudan to Ethiopia, James Pota Morgan said that Ethiopia is highly experienced and has long history of independence in the continent. South Sudan believes in the leadership of Abiy Ahmed. The issue is internal issue that the government of Ethiopia will be able to handle and this has nothing to do with us. Our relationship with Ethiopia is historical and now it is in the highest level, he said.

The Prime minister was a chief mediator of peace talk between the two countries here in Addis Ababa. He did a lot of things to bring peace in South Sudan, wrapped up, the Ambassador.