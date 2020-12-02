Ethiopian Airlines Wins Decade of Airline Excellence Award for Africa Region

2 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

ADDIS ABABA-(ENA) Ethiopian Airlines won 'Decade of Airlines Excellence Award ' for Africa region, according to Flight Global.

The Decade of Airline Excellence Awards are celebrating the best airline stories from the decade prior to the current crisis.

Ethiopian Airlines dominated the discussion among judges when it came to the Africa award.

It recorded an eight-fold increase in revenues and a six-fold rise in profitability over the decade.

"Their revenues have soared in what has been a particularly challenging market," a judge remarked.

Operating in an incredibly challenging region for airlines, state-owned Ethiopian evolved over the decade from a national carrier to the first true pan-African airline, it was indicated.

According to Flight Global, all the while the Airline deployed a modern fleet and progressive business approaches, leading to some impressive financial returns.

By the end of the decade, the airline commanded the lion's share of the pan-African network, having overtaken Dubai as the biggest transfer hub for long-haul travel to Africa in 2018, it added.

Among its focus markets, China has been growing in importance as the Asian country's links with Africa have strengthened amid strong trade and investment ties.

China and other markets also drove a strong performance in the cargo sector over the decade - aided by a joint venture with logistics giant DHL.

