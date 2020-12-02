Ethiopia: Rehabilitating Displaced Citizens - Ethiopia's Priority Issue

Following the law enforcement operations carried out in Tigray State, many were raising concern the way Ethiopia is going to deal with the citizenry who had fled to Sudan and their safe return as well the resource mobilization challenges.

National Disaster Risk Management Commission (NDRMC) Commissioner, Mitiku Kassa in recent interview with the Ethiopia News Agency (ENA) noted that the commission is dealing with the issue of refugees who fled to Sudan following the law enforcement operation in Tigray State.

The Commissioner said that Ethiopia has repatriated over two millions of internal displaced persons in a short time and confirmed to deal with thirty thousands of refugees as the country has rich experience in hosting refuges from various counties.

As to him, the Commission is working with pertinent authorities and stakeholders deploying two teams of experts to urgently assess the situation on the spot.

According to him, the commission has bought about 10 million quintals of food items for all eventualities.

Furthermore, the Commission is also working closely with international partners such as UNICEF with regard to the rehabilitation efforts.

The rehabilitation will include endeavors of education, health, water and agriculture along with comprehensive provision of other social services.

Mitiku also revealed that Disaster Risk Management Commission is responding to about more eight million people in addition to rehabilitating the displaced from Tigray.

Addressing questions of members of parliament in connection with the current national agendas, the Premier stated that many peoples in Tigray State are in need of immediate response; however, the scenario some three weeks before was worse.

It was in vain to get ration because of the existed circumstances. "We have to get the people out of their current predicament and re-build the region." said the Premier.

He also noted that, in addition to re-building the State, the next move will focus on duties of repatriating and rehabilitating the displaced Ethiopians to the area where they were displaced.

Indicating that some elements are exaggerating the number of displaced Ethiopians, he said adding that genuine reports indicate the total number of citizens who fled to neighboring Sudan, is about 30,000.

The government has a good experience in rehabilitating its citizens and reacting to situation within a short time. The rehabilitation of citizens that had been occurred in some parts of the country, including in Somali and Oromia States due to ethnic-based conflict is the best example. "We will exert the same effort and rehabilitate the citizens so soon."

While doing this, if there are international humanitarian institutions who want to support the repatriating effort, our door is open, the Premier remarked.

As to him, there are no children, women, and elders among the refugees in Sudan, all are young men. And if they are involved in the massacre in Maikadra and supported by evidence, they will be held accountable,

UNCHR's Spokesperson Babar Baloch on his part noted that though the overall needs are huge, there has been some progresses in meeting them as more assistance reach the border. Hot meals are still being provided, water is being delivered. UNHCR also has deployed staff to identify the most vulnerable people with particular needs. More medical supplies are reaching the health clinics including ready to use therapeutic and supplementary food.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Sudan, Yibeltal Aemro, has announced the governments of Sudan and Ethiopia have started talks to repatriate Ethiopians citizens in Sudan.

Ethiopia is not only capable of rehabilitating its own citizens; but has been serving as a refuge for neighbouring countries' refugees for years.

As Ethiopia is situated in the very volatile region, and the Horn surrounded by a region in conflict, as well countries prone to famine and drought, it led the country to become Africa's second largest refugee destination, after Uganda.

Furthermore, conflict, drought and flooding cause displacement inside the country appeared to be another humanitarian challenge.

The legislation and effectiveness of law that protect the right of refuges and hospitality of Ethiopians made the country among preferable destination for immigrants infiltrating the country.

As noted earlier, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, applauded Ethiopia's historic new refugee law that allows refugees to obtain work permits, access primary education, obtain drivers' licenses, vital statistic and registration and opening bank books.

Yes, Ethiopia's parliament ratified the revisions in the existing refugee law on Thursday 17 January 2019, making it one of the most progressive refugee policies in Africa.

"The ratification of this historic law represents a significant milestone in Ethiopia's long history of welcoming and hosting refugees from across the region for decades," said Filippo Grandi, UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

"By allowing refugees the opportunity to be better integrated into society, Ethiopia is not only upholding its international refugee law obligations, but is serving as a model for other refugee hosting nations around the world."

The writer of this piece holds that Ethiopia is keeping its promises to humanity dignity and could manage the rehabilitation process because there are many lessons that had been taught in the process of dealing with rehabilitating IDPs, in my view this gives hope for those that had been in despair.