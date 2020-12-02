Ethiopian Veteran Diplomat to Receive Japan FM's Award

2 December 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Abdurezak Mohammed

ADDIS ABABA - Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia said that Ethiopian veteran diplomat, Ambassador Kongit Sine-Giorgis to receive Japan's Foreign Minister's(FM's) 2020 Commendation for her outstanding contribution.

According to Embassy's statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the former Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, Ambassador Kongit Sinegiorgis is among this year's foreign recipients of FM's Commendations for 2020 Fiscal Year.

It was learnt that the Commendation was awarded to Ambassador Kongit in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Africa. In particular, Ambassador Kongit, as the Ethiopian Permanent Representative to the AU, contributed to the great success of the TICAD V (the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development) held in 2013, while Ethiopia undertook the role of the African Union Chair in the same year, the statement also revealed.

The FM's Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas, the statement said adding, the Commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ethiopian Herald

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Entertainment
Nigeria
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Joy For Cross-Border Traders As Zimbabwe Reopens Beitbridge
Fugitive Cleric Bushiri Now Wanted For Rape in South Africa
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tigray 'Junta' Plotted My Assassination, Says Ethiopia PM Abiy
Who Is Really In Charge of DR Congo?
You Won't Believe How Much Domestic Workers Get Paid in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.