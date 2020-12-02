Ethiopian Veteran Diplomat to Receive Japan FM's Award

ADDIS ABABA - Embassy of Japan in Ethiopia said that Ethiopian veteran diplomat, Ambassador Kongit Sine-Giorgis to receive Japan's Foreign Minister's(FM's) 2020 Commendation for her outstanding contribution.

According to Embassy's statement sent to The Ethiopian Herald, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan announced the former Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, Ambassador Kongit Sinegiorgis is among this year's foreign recipients of FM's Commendations for 2020 Fiscal Year.

It was learnt that the Commendation was awarded to Ambassador Kongit in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the promotion of mutual understanding between Japan and Africa. In particular, Ambassador Kongit, as the Ethiopian Permanent Representative to the AU, contributed to the great success of the TICAD V (the 5th Tokyo International Conference on African Development) held in 2013, while Ethiopia undertook the role of the African Union Chair in the same year, the statement also revealed.

The FM's Commendations are awarded to individuals and groups with outstanding achievements in international fields, in order to acknowledge their contributions to the promotion of friendship between Japan and other countries and areas, the statement said adding, the Commendations also aim to promote the understanding and support of the Japanese public for the activities of the recipients.