Uganda: Security Deployed At EC Ahead of Bobi Wine Visit

2 December 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Monitor Team

Security have deployed heavily around the Electoral Commission in Kampala ahead of presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi's visit.

Military and riot police officers were seen patrolling roads and areas around the EC offices on Jinja Road, Kampala.

The Kyadondo East MP yesterday suspended his campaigns and said he would go to the Electoral Commission offices for an explanation on the continued security brutality.

The NUP leader has accused the Justice Simon Byabakama-led Electoral Commission (EC) of keeping silent even as police continue to target his supporters. He asked his supporters to remain calm and indicated that he would seek a meeting with EC today to discuss the way forward.

"We have been brutalised and killed but the EC has continuously remained silent on these matters. Do they want me killed before they come out? Are they even in charge of this election or they are hoodwinking Ugandans?" Mr Kyagulanyi said shortly after his car was shot at in Jinja.

He added: "Over 100 people were killed two weeks ago during the riots, although the government only mentioned 54. I was abducted at the nomination centre right in front of EC, my campaigns have been blocked and just yesterday, five people were killed. In all this, EC has been quiet. Tomorrow we shall go and face them and demand for these answers."

Mr Paul Bukenya, the acting EC spokesperson, told Daily Monitor last evening that the EC had seen images of the confrontation between police and Mr Kyagulanyi and that they were ready to receive his complaints.

"Mr Kyagulanyi is a registered candidate and he is free to come and express himself on any issues as long as he is not comfortable. It is unfortunate that the police are acting this way but our means have always been on engaging the stakeholders," Mr Bukenya said.

Yesterday's shootings in Kayunga and Jinja came exactly five days after EC wrote to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Martins Okoth Ochola, asking him to stop blocking presidential candidates and indicated that they have a right to move and access the designated campaign venues, and hold their campaign meetings, in compliance with the Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as issued by the Commission.

