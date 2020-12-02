Africa: State of the Planet - Latest From the Secretary-General

press release

On 2 December, United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will deliver a landmark speech on the state of the planet at Columbia University, setting the stage for dramatically scaled-up ambition on climate change over the coming year. While warning that current environmental and climate trends are dire, he will point to the many solutions already within reach. Given the urgency of confronting climate change, countries everywhere need to ramp up action. The time to act is now.

Starting 8:45 a.m. EST/4:45 p.m. EAT, watch as Guterres outlines some of the ways we can heal our world and save our future.

The world has a high fever and is burning up. Climate disruption is daily news - from devastating wildfires to record floods. The damage to people and the environment is immense and growing.

~ António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General

After the speech, he will join an exclusive, hour-long programme organized by BBC World News and BBC World Service radio hosted by presenter Lucy Hockings. Also featured throughout the day on those outlets and BBC.com will be stories from those directly impacted by the climate emergency and outlining steps they are taking to make a difference.