Namibia: Economy Recovery Plan Underway - Geingob

PRESIDENT Hage Geingob said on Tuesday morning the government is set to launch the second Harambee Prosperoty Plan with a strong economic programme in February 2021.

Speaking at the last Cabinet meeting of the year, Geingob said the government must revive the economy.

"We must create jobs for our young people in the critical sectors, which include the present-day green and blue economies. We must deliver better services to our people. These are vital undertakings. Our success depends on our ability to work harder and smarter in unison and not in silos," he said.

The president said in order to adequately prepare for the journey ahead, to deliver improved services, in 48 hours, Cabinet will be on retreat for two days.

"This retreat will provide Cabinet with the opportunity to prepare better for the year 2021 and beyond. Let me remind you that as stated in the Cabinet Handbook, the success in administering and executing the functions of government depend on the work of the Cabinet and the support staff," the president added.