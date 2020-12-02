Tanzania: Chadema Women MPs Controversy Takes a New Twist

1 December 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — The saga of the 19 former Chadema women wing (Bawacha) Special Seat MPs took a new twist yesterday, with National Assembly Speaker Job Ndugai declaring they would remain in the House despite expulsion from the opposition party.

"I want to state categorically that once we have sworn in anyone as a Member of Parliament, including the 19 from Chadema, they continue to remain MPs and I will recognise them as such," said Mr Ndugai, on the controversy that has topped newspaper headlines since last week.

The speaker added, however, that the ex-Chadema members will cease to be Special Seat MPs if they followed the constitutional way and resigned. He did not expound.

Mr Ndugai is likely to fuel the debate on the requirements for qualification as MP, which is a sticking points as Chadema pointed out on Friday while stripping the 19 of the party membership.

The main opposition party argued the women MPs had breached the constitution and the party's internal rules by nominating themselves and taking what national chairman Freeman Mbowe said was an illegal oath before Mr Ndugai last week on Tuesday.

Yesterday Mr Ndugai opened a war of words with the opposition party, with each of them accusing the other over the manner in which they were handling the saga of the 19 MPs.

