Liberia: 'We Are Prepared for Election' - National Elections Commission Communication Director Assures

2 December 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By J. H. Webster Clayeh

Monrovia — As Liberians wait steadily to go to the polls on December 8, 2020, the spokesman of the National Election Commission, Henry Flomo, says all is set to conduct the special senatorial election in all 15 counties.

Mr. Flomo disclosed on Tuesday when he phoned in to participate in the OK Morning Rush, a talk show on a local radio station.

"We are prepared, we are currently completing the training of our temporary staff who will conduct the election at the various polling center around the country. We have increased the polling centers because there was a little increase in the number of registrants as compared to 2017," Flomo said.

The Communication Director for the National Election Commission said because of the increase in the voters' registration, they at the NEC have increased only the polling centers and not the polling precinct.

"The polling precinct remained 2080. We also increased the ballot papers in the polling center. It has been 500, and now we have to make it 510," NEC Communication Director disclosed.

Despite political parties', especially the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP), constant complaints about being excluded from the voters roll cleaning up exercise, the Communication Director of the National Election Commission says every political party was invited during the voters cleaning up exercise.

Mr. Flomo added that he got a video in his procession that shows political parties being parties in attendant during the voters roll cleaning up exercise.

He said: "We even did some public service announcements in newspapers and on the radio, calling on the parties to nominate technicians each, some send their people and so, we have a video to show that political parties were part of the process."

Mr. Flomo added: "And then when the ECOWAS experts came and that of the Kenyan experts sponsored by UNDP, the parties were also involved."

