Liberia: December 8 Senatorial Election - No Cheating!

A leader who controls millions of followers across the most populated county in Liberia, (Montserrado) is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who continues to win all the opinion polls in the print, electronic and social media at home and abroad, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who speaks and millions of people listen and obey him in a post-war country like ours, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader whose presence is always greeted by thousands of well-wishers like people on pilgrimage, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader whose popularity is second to the President of the Republic of Liberia and controls the biggest county in the land, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader whose opponents, including his enemies love and admire him secretly, is simply not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who monmouth crowd volunteer their time, money and resources to support in electioneering period, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

In hunger, rain heat, sun, transportation or not, his supporters never complain. This leader is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who walks around freely, interacts with people at all levels, refuses to live above his income at the expense of the ordinary people, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who many people, including the elderly, address as "the light, our messiah, the savior, our hope, our choice", is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who people of all religious denominations follow and willingly support without regret, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

Call his followers gullible or whatever, the masses are with him any day. He's not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

A leader who is far more recognized and respected than any other Senator up Capitol Hill owing to his openness and transparency in leadership, is not a candidate to cheat in these elections.

Note that any attempt to cheat Senator Abraham Darius Dillon in the upcoming December 8 senatorial elections, would be equivalent to bringing war to Liberia. Don't say we did not raise the red flag.

I repeat, any attempt to cheat Dillion, his supporters might likely take to the streets uncontrollably. Even the military might not be easily able to contain such uprising.

I'm not a prophet but God can use anyone to deliver a message!

If you think it's easy to convince and win the trust of thousands of people like Senator Dilion did and continues to do, go to the market, present your products let the buyers decide.

No cheating!

Again, I'm not a prophet but an adult with years of experience in God's vineyard, I know exactly what I'm talking about and I'm responsible for what I say.

You may not like my opinion, but the sad fact is that I have spoken.

No cheating! No cheating! No cheating!