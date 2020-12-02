Rwanda: Amavubi U-17 Start Preps Ahead of Cecafa Tourney

The National U-17 football team started training on Tuesday, December 1 in preparation for the forthcoming the East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) competition that will take place in Rwanda.

The team entered residential camp at Hilltop Hotel, and will be conducting their daily training sessions at Amahoro Stadium.

The tournament is scheduled for December 13-28 and serves as qualification for the U-17 African Cup of Nations, a showpiece that will decide which African teams will represent the continent in the U-17 World Cup.

Nine countries will take part in the two-week competition.

A provisional squad of 39 players was named on Tuesday with 11 days to go before the tournament begins.

Goalkeepers:

James Byiringiro, Yvan Ruhamyanyiko, Sharon Cyimana and Ange Elia Niyonsaba

Defenders:

Veryzion Ishimwe, Sérieux Mbonyamahoro, Fiston Niyonkuru, Samuel Nshuti, Moïse Ishimwe, Sammy Masabo, Shemaya Shema Nginza,Christophe Muhire, Alvin Ishimwe Rushami and Salomon Oleka

Midfielders:

Eric Mwizerwa, Kennedy Hoziyana, Pacifique Iradukunda, Asante Sana Niyogisubizo

David Niyo, Mubarak Akrab Cyusa, Sharifu Rwagasore, Fred Rugambwa

Siradji Iradukunda, Danny Muvunyi, Rahim Tabaro, Steven Kamoso Rwatangabo, Hakim Itangishaka, Salim Saleh, Sultan Bobo Sibomana and Jean Paul Irakoze

Forwards:

Edrick Kenny Mugisha, Eric Irihamye, Yassin Cyusa, Benjamin Niyokwizerwa, Honoré Nshingiro, Papy Moussa Akimanizanye, Chris Shami, Arsène Musana and Célestin Uwizeyimana.

