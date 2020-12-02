Tunisia: Coronavirus - Two Additional Fatalities and 35 More Infections in Sidi Bouzid

Tunis/Tunisia — The governorate of Sidi Bouzid saw two additional deaths from COVID-19, taking fatality numbers to 71 in the region since the spread of the pandemic, said local health director Mohamed Zaher Ahmadi.

The governorate also recorded 35 more cases of infection with the virus, following the release of the results of 78 tests carried out, bringing overall cases in the region to 1765, including 1199 recoveries, he told TAP.

The delegation of West Sidi Bouzid has the largest number of COVID-19 cases with 798, followed by East Sidi Bouzid (232 cases), Cebbala Ouled Asker (130 cases), Regueb (111 cases), Sidi Ali Ben Aoun and Jelma (85 cases for each delegation), Bir El Haffey (77 cases), Meknassy and Ouled Haffouz (66 cases for each), Souk Jedid (44 cases), Mezzouna (35 cases), Menzel Bouzaiene (24 cases) and Saïda (12 cases).

8240 COVID-19 tests have been carried out in the governorate of Sidi Bouzid, since the spread of the virus, according to the same source.