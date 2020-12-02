Tunisia: EU Allocates €5.6 Million to Support Carthage Museum Refurbishment Project (Tourism Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — The European Union has allocated €5.6 million euros (18,312 MD) to support the project of refurbishment and modernisation of the museum of Carthage and its surroundings, said ambassador of the European Union in Tunis Marcus Cornaro.

The announcement was made at a visit he made to the Carthage Museum on Tuesday, accompanied by French Ambassador to Tunisia, André Parant and Minister of Tourism and acting Minister of Cultural Affairs Habib Ammar, the Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

Mayor of Carthage, Hayet Bayoudh, Director General of the National Heritage Institute, Faouzi Mahfouz and Director of the Agency for the Development of Heritage and Cultural Promotion (AMVPPC) Amel Hashana were also present at the visit.

Radical changes should take place in the Carthage Museum, following the five-year plan that effectively began in November 2020 and will continue until the end of 2024.

These include changes to the infrastructure, the operation of the museum, the means to promote it, in addition to the launch of commercial projects around the museum.

Minister Habib Ammar placed emphasis on this project which will create a new momentum in the city of Carthage and strengthen the historical and civilisational aspect of the city.

The ambassador of the European Union in Tunis expressed the EU's support to such initiatives that would change the vision of museums by integrating them into the country's economic system and enhancing its heritage and historical aspect.

The European Union in Tunisia said in a statement the objective of this visit was to inform all stakeholders involved in the museum refurbishment project of the progress of preparatory work and the next steps and to raise awareness of the scientific and technical complexity of the intervention underway.

The visit concluded with the handing over of the first studies (surveyor) to various partners and civil society representatives.

The implementation of the project (Patrimoine 3000) was entrusted to the technical operator Expertise France, in partnership with the French Ministry of Culture and in close collaboration with the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and its institutions.

The Patrimoine 3000 project is one of the components of the programme "Tunisia: our destination", which aims to contribute to the diversification of the Tunisian tourist offer by creating synergies between the sectors of tourism, handicrafts, local products and cultural heritage.

The overall objective of the programme is to contribute to the sustainable and inclusive economic development of Tunisia, according to the press release.