Tunisia: Covid-19 - Beja Governorate Sees 39 More Infections

Tunis/Tunisia — The Beja Governorate saw 39 more COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of positive cases in the region to 2210 since the outbreak of the virus.

The new cases are distributed as follows: 20 cases in Beja city, 7 cases in Medjez El Bab, 7 cases in Amdoun, 4 cases in Teboursouk and one case in Goubellat.

In addition, the number of recoveries has reached 1719 cases in the governorate where the number of deaths has been stable at 60 for 3 days, since the spread of the pandemic, reads the latest report published by the local health directorate.