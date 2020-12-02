Namibia: Kasandra Serenades Big Spenders

AFRO-pop, kweku and hip-pop female newcomer from Rundu, Leokadia Siyere (28), known as Kasandra in the music world, has launched her debut album.

'Spender' is dedicated to people who like to spend money. "I decided on the album's name, because I am a spender. I spend a lot, and everything nowadays is about money," she says.

Kasandra made her debut last year on 18 October when she released 'Wedding Day', a song for her sister's wedding. This is her first album. The album contains 10 songs and features artists such as Solla, Chesta, Zondie and Sheka Shone.

Kasandra says she has dedicated 'Mama' to her late grandmother who passed away earlier this year. She says 'Celebrate' serves as motivation to urge the public to always make time and effort to celebrate achieving their goals. She says the song also encourages avoiding negative people.

The track '2020' is about the challenging year the entire world experienced. "I did this song because I have never seen a year like this before," she says. While working on the album some of the things Kasandra enjoyed the most was singing and expressing herself.

She says she learned that artists spend a lot of time in studio when working on a new song. She has also learned the importance of patience, as not everything happens overnight. "It was not easy due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It was very difficult to communicate and get artists to work with.

Money was also very scarce for me, and I didn't have a sponsor. Despite everything I pushed through and the album is finally here," she says. Being in the music industry for over a year, Kasandra says she has noticed that to help and support each other is key.

- [email protected]